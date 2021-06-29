Shehnaaz Gill Reveals She Shot 'very Different' Looks For Photoshoot With Dabboo Ratnani

Shehnaaz Gill recently conducted a quick live video session online. She went live on social media through her YouTube channel wherein she revealed that her recent photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani was very different from what her fans have seen before. As she interacted with everyone who was watching, Shehnaaz also spoke about how she was actively working on showcasing newer, different looks through such shoots.

Shehnaaz Gill's photos to showcase unseen looks of hers soon

On June 29, Shehnaaz Gill was seen reading out a fan’s comment about how good she looked in the Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot, during her live video session. Addressing it, she confidently declared that her photoshoot with the notable celebrity photographer went extremely well. Further, the model-singer proceeded to explain how she has not really been seen donning a variety of looks yet. However, Shehnaaz added that she has been working on changing that and will be seen in ‘very different’ looks in the photos she recently shot for, with Ratnani.

Shehnaaz on her experience of shooting with Dabboo Ratnani

While on the subject of shooting with him, Gill shared that it was a very comfortable experience to go through. She added that not only was it because everyone on the shoot was very experienced but also because it was led by Dabboo Ratnani. According to her, the kind of success that he has achieved in the industry only comes due to certain great reasons. He looks to shoot with perfection, she added. Shehnaaz Gill concluded the topic by saying it was a good shoot that she thoroughly enjoyed being a part of.

Sneak peeks of the shoot shared by Dabboo Ratnani

A few days ago, Dabboo Ratnani took to his Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes boomerang video of his and Shehnaaz Gill's photoshoot. Gill was seen posing in a white shirt and a pair of multi-coloured bottoms. She rocked a pair of black boots with the look as she posed against a reflective mirror-patterned wall. In another boomerang video Ratnani shared, he was seen pointing at Shehnaaz who posed with her back to the camera and she softly waved at it. It looked like Gill opted for a formal black look this time.

