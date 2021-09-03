Shehnaaz Gill, the rumoured girlfriend of Bigg Boss 13 winner and prominent TV actor Sidharth Shukla, was the one who with the actor during his last moments on Thursday morning, September 2. Despite Shehnaaz hiding for the majority of yesterday to avoid the media spotlight following Sidharth's death, the police were able to record her statement. As per a PeepingMoon exclusive, she said that his head was on her lap and she tried to wake him.

Sidharth Shukla was discovered in the morning by Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth was like Shehnaaz's family in Mumbai for Shehnaaz, who is from Punjab. After competing in Bigg Boss 13 alongside Sidharth, the two became inseparable. Shehnaaz told the cops that she tried everything she could to wake Sidharth up. She said that his chin rested on her lap but his body, however, had turned frigid. Shehnaaz realised he was passed away by that point. This was before they reached Cooper Hospital.

Sidharth Shukla's funeral

As per News18, the actor's remains will soon be handed over to his family and transported to his Mumbai home in Oshiwara. His funeral is scheduled to take place around 1 pm on Friday. Rahul Mahajan visited Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend, at the late actor's home, where she was giving a police testimony.

Celebrities visited Sidharth Shukla's residence

On Thursday evening, plenty of celebrities went to the late actor's home to pay their respects. Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Sambhavana Seth, and Rahul Mahajan, Sidharth's Bigg Boss co-contestants, were also sighted at his home by reporters as per News18. Sidharth Shukla's relatives were also present. Earlier, Asim Riaz, Sidharth's Bigg Boss co-star, was seen visiting Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where Sidharth was taken after his heart attack.

Shehnaaz Gill receives support and condolences on Twitter

Shehnaaz Gill has been deeply saddened after Sidharth Shukla's death, according to Aly Goni, who shared this on Twitter yesterday night. He wrote, “Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken”. Jaan Kumar Sanu, a former Bigg Boss participant, also sent his condolences to Shehnaaz Gill and wrote on Twitter. He tweeted, “I wish every Siddharth in this world gets love from a Shehnaaz. Every love story would be a fairytale. Aaj jo dekha, yakeen karne mein waqt lagega. Stay strong Shehnaaz. Broken heart #RestInPeaceSid”.

Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya💔 stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) September 2, 2021

I wish every Siddharth in this world gets love from a Shehnaaz. Every love story would be a fairytale. Aaj jo dekha, yakeen karne mein waqt lagega. Stay strong Shehnaaz. 💔 #RestInPeaceSid — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla's post-mortem report status

The final report on Sidharth Shukla's post-mortem is currently awaited. According to reports, the cause of his death will be revealed to his family only after the final 'histopathology' report is completed. On Sidharth Shukla's body, there were no wounds or symptoms of injury, as per News18.

(IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill / Sidharth Shukla - Facebook)