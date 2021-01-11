Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Wanting To Become A Makeup Artist So That 'unka Bhi Paisa Kamaau'

Punjabi actor and television personality, Shehnaaz Gill recently went live with fans on Instagram to answer a bunch of questions. Along with talking about the importance of makeup for an artist, Shehnaaz shared watching several makeup videos every day so that she doesn't need a makeup artist to do her makeup. The 27-year-old also expressed her desire of wanting to become an all in one, i.e. makeup artist, actor, singer and entertainer, so that "unka bhi paisa mein kamaau".

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Says, 'meri Umar Nai Hai', When A Fan Asks Her When Is She Getting Married

Shehnaaz boasts about being 'beautiful', wants to become a makeup artist next

Yesterday, i.e. January 10, 2021, Shehnaaz Gill hosted a live session on Instagram with her fans after a long time after she received the 'Silver Play Button' from YouTube. In the video, the Punjabi actor looked nothing less than stunning in an off-shoulder white dress as she flaunted her dewy makeup look with bold red lips. During her live interaction with 'Shehnaazians' on Instagram, she revealed doing her makeup, all by herself, and shared how she has been watching a lot of makeup videos lately to master the art of makeup.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Swears On Live Video Chat, Has A Relatable Moment Wondering How To End Video

The 27-year-old also shared that she aspires to become a makeup artist, along with being an actor, singer and entertainer, so she can mint money out of that as well. While fans showered her with heaps of praise for her makeup look, some also expressed that Shehnaaz looks beautiful even without makeup. The Veham fame had a vain response to that as she herself boasted about being beautiful. Furthermore, Shehnaaz also spoke about the prominence of makeup for an artist and stated that an artist needs to be able to sport various looks and it's possible only because of makeup.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's video below:

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla's Stills From Upcoming Music Video In Goa Leaked; See Here

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill's songs with multiple popular singers in 2020 brought her countrywide fame as she currently enjoys a massive fanbase on social media and otherwise as well. After starring in Darshan Raval's Bhula Dunga, Jassi Gill's Keh Gayi Sorry and Arjun Kanungo's Waada Hai, she was last seen in Punjabi songster Tony Kakkar and sister Neha Kakkar's romantic dance number Shona Shona, alongside Sidharth Shukla. The music video of the peppy track received immense love from all the 'SidNaz' fans across the country.

Also Read | Kanika Mann Pulls Off Red Gown & Grooves To Sidharth-Shehnaaz's 'Shona Shona'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.