Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a huge fan following on her social media space and the 29-year-old never misses to update them with her day-to-day activities. Gill rose to fame following her stint in Bigg Boss Season 13, which was the most-viewed and hit season in the history of the reality show and managed to garner unexpected rankings on the TRP charts.

Now, in a recent interview, the Honsla Rakh actor expressed how grateful she is for the journey she has had so far, adding that she doesn't want to relive any moment from her past.

Shehnaaz Gill says 'let's move on'

In a conversation with Connect FM Canada, Gill said, "Aisa koi lamha nahi hai jo main wapas se jeena chahti hun (There is no such moment from my past that I want to re-live)". She further added that she is not interested in revisiting her past as she wants to enjoy her present. Shehnaaz asserted, "I want to secure my future and make it the best. And whatever happened in her past, remains in the past."

"Jo hua ache ke liye hua (whatever happens, happens for the best) and I am prepared for everything in the future. Past mein kyu jaana hai? Aage badhte hai na life mein (Why revisit the past? Let’s move on in life)," said Shehnaaz.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is set to release by the end of this year. Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's next that will feature Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She will also be joining hands with actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi for their America tour.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill