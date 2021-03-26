Shehnaaz Gill Shakes A Leg On Allu Sirish’s 'Vilayati Sharaab'; Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Canada shooting for her upcoming film Honsla Rakh. And even though she is not in India, she makes sure she entertains her fans with some desi moves. She shared a video of herself performing to Allu Sirish’s Vilayati Sharaab. Take a look at Shenaaz shaking a leg to Allu Sirish’s Vilayati Sharaab.

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Allu Sirish’s song Vilayati Sharaab

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is busy shooting her film Honsla Rakh, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself dancing to Allu Sirish’s Vilayati Sharaab. She wore a basic white crop top and paired it with baggy jeans. She was seen dancing in the middle of a street in Canada. Take a look at her video here.

Reactions to Shehnaaz Gill's dance video

As soon as Shehnaaz shared her dance video, several fans and celebrities commented with all things nice. They wrote that she looked adorable while dancing to the song. A fan called her 'beautiful queen of Punjab.' They also flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on Shehnaaz Gill's latest video.

A sneak peek into Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Shehnaaz shared a few pictures in the same outfit as above. She gave some sassy poses while she was seated in a red car. She also shared a series of pictures enjoying the snowfall. She wore an animal print jacket. She also wore furry earmuffs. She was seen holding an umbrella while she posed for the camera. She also shared a video of herself dancing to the title track of the show Udaariya currently airing on Colors. She wore a brown oversized shirt and a lavender dress inside it. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's videos and photos.

Shehnaaz Gill's songs

Shehnaaz has featured in several music videos over the years. Shehnaaz Gill's songs like Yaari by Guri, Yeah Baby by Garry Sandhu and Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval garnered her immense popularity. She was recently seen in Kurta Pajama and Shona Shona by Tiny Kakkar. She also featured in Arjun Kanungo's song Waada hai.

