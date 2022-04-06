Shehnaaz Gill Shares Glimpse Into Her Hometown; Fans Call Her 'Punjabi Kudi'; Watch

Actor Shehnaaz Gill recently took to her social media to share a new video where she took her fans on a tour of her hometown. Hailing from Chandigarh, the actor is known for staying true to her roots and often treating her fans with stylish traditional attires. The young actor rose to fame through her stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 13 and continued to swoon the audience through her charming personality on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 28-year-old actor shared a short clip of her enjoying the summer breeze of her hometown. The Honsla Rakh actor wore a pink traditional attire and elevated her look with simple yet glowing makeup. In the video, she is seen sitting on a tractor and running through the fields against the setting sun. In the caption, the actor simply wrote, ''mera pind … mere khet 🌸 #shehnaazgill''.

Fans were ecstatic to see the actor glowing and enjoying her time in the village as one netizen commented under her post, ''Good to see her enjoying alot🔥🙌 always be like this sana'' while another wrote, ''After a vary long time our well known Punjabi Shehnaaz with pure Punjabi andaz..love every bit of it..and kya kamal lag rahi hai''. Many also called her a true 'Punjabi kudi' as one fan wrote, ''Ye punjabi kudi hai hmari''. (She is our Punjabi girl)''.

Recently, the actor candidly talked about the love and support she receives from the fans since the passing of her close friend Sidharth Shukla in September last year. In an interview with leading entertainment daily, Gill talked about the popular 'SidNaaz' hashtag that fans often trend on social media to show love to the duo and share their moments. She stated,

''For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything."

