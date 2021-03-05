Shehnaaz Gill Shares Her Excitement As Badshah's 'Fly' Video Releases

On March 5, 2021, Badshah released his song Fly with actor Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz took to her Instagram to express her eagerness regarding Badhshah's song's premiere as she wrote "Waiting????". She shared a picture of her TV screen showing the poster of Fly with Badshah.

A few minutes later she announced the release of the music video on her Instagram Story. She also invited her followers to watch the video with Badshah on the official YouTube handle of Sony Music. According to Shenaaz's teaser of the video, the video is set in a snowy backdrop among the mountains where Badshah serenades her.

See Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Stories here:

Badshah's song Fly has already garnered more than 492,000 views in a span of two hours. The song features Badshah and Uchana Amit on the vocals. The lyrics are written by the rapper, himself. The collaboration titled "ShehNShah" is produced by Sony Music Entertainment India.

In the FLY video, Badshah serenades Shehnaaz as he sings about her looking "fly". Shehnaaz plays in the snow and dances with the Paagal rapper. The video also shows snowy landscapes, mountains and terrains. The singers and Shehnaaz are all dressed up in sweaters and oversized fur coats with oversized sunglasses.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah's song video here:

Take a look into Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram handle

Recently, Shehnaaz shared a glimpse into the FLY music video. The teaser starts off with a snowy scene and slowly fades as Shehnaaz's hand appears. Badshah writes fly on his fogged up car window when he steals a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill. Shenaaz also announced the release date in the Instagram post. Her post gained more than 1 million likes from fans.

In another picture, Shehnaaz got dressed up in casuals with pigtails. She wore a navy blue top with a pair of classic denim jeans. A pair of square glasses framed her face. She posed with the tip of her index finger between her teeth as she smiled into a mirror. Shehnaaz chose to wear natural makeup for the picture. Her post gained more than 910,000 likes. Fans filled up the comment section calling Shehnaaz a "cutie".

