Shehnaaz Gill Shares Video Flaunting Punjabi Suit, Fans In Love With Her Traditional Look

Punjabi singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill often treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures and videos. On May 25, she shared a video of her flaunting a Punjabi suit. Her fans gushed over how she has donned a traditional look after a long time and how much it suits her.

Shehnaaz Gill's latest video

In the monochrome video, Shehnaaz is twirling around wearing a suit. She is also seen flipping her hair and showing off her earrings. Harshdeep Kaur's popular song Jutti Kasuri is playing in the background.

As soon as her video was shared, fans showered a lot of love on the post. Many have called her 'beautiful' while others have described her as 'gorgeous'. One of her fans also went on to write that she has donned a Punjabi suit after a very long time. Check out their reactions below.

A look into Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

The 28-year-old singer also shared a series of pictures of her from her recent photoshoot. In the photos, she is donning a blue and orange coloured jumpsuit. Her hair is left open and is given a messy look. Shehnaaz is striking various poses for the camera and has donned a serious expression on her fans throughout. Her admirers have commented on the post by calling her 'gorgeous' and 'amazing'.

Shehnaaz Gill's latest music video

Gill has featured in several music videos that have received a lot of love from fans. Her latest song titled Little Star was dropped on May 10. The song is sung by Shehbaz Badesha and Naina. Giorgia Andriani has also featured alongside in the song. Shehnaaz has played the role of a criminal who has disguised herself as a police officer. Has video has garnered over 4.3 million views on YouTube already.

Shehnaaz Gill's latest Punjabi movie

She has starred in popular Punjabi films like Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz is currently filming her upcoming movie titled Honsla Rakh which is a romantic comedy movie. The movie also includes Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles. This film also marks Diljit's debut as a producer. It is slated to receive a theatrical release on October 15, 2021. She also shared a series of pictures with Diljit wherein both are giving quirky expressions to the camera.

Image: @shehnaazgill Instagram

