Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of herself singing the song Ranjha from the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah. The actor was seen making an appearance on the reality show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan on which individuals showcase their talent to the nation. Several fans and followers of the actor headed to the comments section of the video online and hailed the actor for her melodious voice.

Shehnaaz Gill sings Ranjha from Shershaah

The actor posted the video on social media and shared a glimpse of her performance from the upcoming episode of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, which is set to air on January 22, 2022. The actor was seen in a stunning cream off-shoulder gown and owned the stage as she sang the heartwarming number from the war film. She captioned the video, "Asli Hunar ki pehchaan hone waali hai only on #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, 22nd January."

Watch the clip here:

Several fans and followers of the star took to the comments section and lauded her for her performance. They praised her 'stunning' look and also her musical talent. A fan wrote, "Singer Shehnaaz Gill, please post this cover song on your YouTube." Other fans dropped several heart and fire emoticons in the comments of the mesmerising video.

This is not the first time fans will hear Gill showcase her musical talent. She earlier released a song dedicated to her late rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla titled Tu Yaheen Hai. She included glimpses of the duo's life together and reminded fans about the cherished memories she had with him. The song brought tears to fans and gave them chills as they hailed her for her heartwarming work.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill