Shehnaaz Gill Slays In Ethnic Attire While Grooving To ‘Nazar Na Lag Jaaye’; Watch

Indian actress, Shehnaaz Gill, recently shared a reel on her Instagram handle featuring herself in Indian attire. The actress can be seen posing for the camera in selfie mode, playing with the 'dupatta' of her outfit and smiling in the video, as the song Nazar Na Lag Jaaye plays in the background. Shehnaaz can be seen wearing a black printed kurta which seems to be part of a set, as she can be seen flaunting a black printed matching dupatta along with it. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's latest reel below.

Fans react to Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram reel

Shehnaaz Gill's videos and photos often prompt a number of responses from fans and celebrity friends alike. Many of Shehnaaz's friends left comments marvelling at her latest reel. Many of Shehnaaz's fans also left comments talking about how amazing the actress looked in her latest reel. Many fans also left comments complimenting her attire and the way she carried herself while many fans expressed joy that she released more content. Some fans simply left heart, kiss, and fire emojis for the actress. Take a look at some of the reactions on Shehnaaz Gill's recent post below.

Shehnaaz Gill's latest news

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to appear in the upcoming Punjabi language film, Honsla Rakh, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from this, Gill has also been venturing into the music video industry after her reality tv stint and has appeared in more than 6 videos since then. She was last seen in the music video for the song Fly by Badshah and Uchana Amit.

Shehnaaz is also set to feature in Shreya Ghoshal's upcoming music video for a song called Habit. The video will also feature actor, Siddharth Shukla who is rumoured to be in a relationship with the actress. The pair has gained national recognition after their stint in a popular reality tv show and are affectionately called "Sidnaaz" by fans.

Shehnaaz has constantly been sharing photos and videos from the sets of Honsla Rakh. The actress recently wrapped up filming for the upcoming movie and shared a post on her Instagram handle in celebration. Gill featured her co-star Diljit Dosanjh in one post and featured the rest of the crew in another. Take a look below.

