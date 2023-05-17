Shehnaaz Gill Soaks Up The Sun In Phuket, Shares Glamorous Beachside Photos

Shehnaaz Gill is having the time of her life in Phuket and her recent Instagram post is proof of it. The actress shared several pictures of herself in which she was seen lounging on the beach. In the photos, the actress stylishly posed in red beachwear. It seemed she took a dip in the sea, as her hair was all wet.

Sharing the post, Shehnaaz Gill captioned it as "It’s TAN o clock . . . " followed by a sea and sun emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba dropped heart emoticons in the comments. A fan wrote, "Sky above, sand below and peace within." The fan further added, "Have a fabulous time dear Shehnaaz. Lots of love to you!" Another fan wrote, "Love you Sana God bless you."



More on Shehnaaz Gill's Phuket vacation

The actress jetted off to Phuket last week and dropped a post informing fans about what she did as soon as she landed in the city. Next, she shared pictures enjoying Phuket's natural beauty and captioned the post saying "I’m at my best when around nature (sic)." In the picture, Shenaaz was seen wearing a cutout dress and sporting a nude make-up look. She also shared several pictures with a baby who she met in the city and captioned the post as "Pure Soul." Nargis Fakhri was quick to comment, "Aww". Check out the posts below:

All about Shehnaaz Gill

On the work front, Shehnaaz is a host on the chat show Desi Vibes. She has invited several notable celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Honey Singh and Radhika Apte for interviews. She made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England, but rose to fame after she participated in a reality-based TV show with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and others.

After making it big on TV, the actress appeared as a lead character in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The movie was well-received by the audience and critics alike. Shehnaaz has also been part of several music videos, such as Moon Rise, Waada Hai, Bhula Dunga, Keh Gayi Sorry and Welcome To Jattwaad.