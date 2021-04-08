Shehnaaz Gill Sports A New Haircut In Her Latest Pics; Calls Herself A 'stylist'

Shehnaaz Gill revealed her new look recently in her latest post on Instagram. The famous actor and former reality TV contestant is now sporting a new hairstyle. Gill posted several pictures flaunting her hairstyle from different angles. Fans and popular celebrities seemed to love the new look by Shehnaaz and wrote several positive and complimentary words in the comments section of the post.

Shehnaaz Gill gets a new hairstyle

The actor posed with her new hairstyle with a crop top and a few accessories that complemented her overall attire. Fans found the pictures to be extremely adorable and mentioned how much they liked her new look. The actor seemed to have cut her hair short and thus fans loved the new look posted by the actor. Shehnaaz Gill herself posted the picture and wrote “new hair cut” in the caption of the picture. She later added a hashtag calling herself a stylist and ended the post with a couple of emojis. Fans seemed to like the post very much due to which the pictures of the actor went in to get over 5 lakh likes within a short span of time.

Celebrities also went on to comment on the picture and wrote how amazed they were by her latest look. Shehnaaz Gill is known to experiment with her style and her fans often are amazed by her new looks. Fans posted several emojis in the comments section expressing their amusement after looking at her new hairstyle.

A look into Shehnaaz's projects

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen next in the film, Honsla Rakh. The actor is touted to star opposite Diljit Dosanjh where she will be playing a pivotal role in the film. The actor has reportedly completed her schedule for the film and has even posted several pictures with Dosanjh on her social media handles. The actor expressed how excited she is to work with him and thus posted several pictures with the actor. The film will mark the debut of Diljit Dosanjh as a producer and thus fans of the actor seem extremely excited for the new project. It is expected that the film will be releasing in October of this year.

Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

