Ever since actor Sidharth Shukla’s demise, in September this year, his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill has been maintaining a low profile. Now, months after the late actor’s death, Shehnaaz visited an orphanage in Amritsar where she was spotted spending some quality time with the children. The pictures and videos of Shenaaz's visit have gone viral on social media and fans could not stop themselves from appreciating her.

Shehnaaz, who was seen in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh, was seen spending time with kids at an orphanage in Amritsar's Pingalwara area. In the viral pictures, the actor can be seen dressed in jeans, long boots, and woolen wear, as she interacts with the children at the orphanage. Apart from her outfit, her specs have become a talking point after fans spotted similarities between her specs and that of Sidharth Shukla's from Broken But Beautiful 3. The pictures shared by fans show Shehnaaz Gill wearing the same specs. The other pictures showed her playing around with the children while clicking pictures with them.

Shehnaaz Gill's visits to an orphanage in Amritsar warns fans' hearts

The fans of the actor were impressed by this sweet gesture and could not stop themselves from appreciating Shehnaaz. Several fans wrote about how happy they are to see her back so strong and motivated. A fan wrote, "Respect increases day by day for you sana. #ShehnaazGill." Another wrote, "Hmesha aise hi haste muskurate raho." A third user wrote, “What happened to her eyes #ShehnaazGiIl.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “I see her so brave and grown-up...God give her the stars n the Moon.”

I see her so brave and grown up...God give her the stars n the Moon. #ShehnaazGiIl#WeLoveYouShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/Nvkz340Lbv — sal (@navion1990) November 30, 2021

What happened to her eyes 😓😢#ShehnaazGiIl

Bohot badaa anarth hua hai Siddharth ka achanak chale jaana pic.twitter.com/X1JIcITyKF — Rtwitparna (@parnaritu380) November 30, 2021

Keeping to their mission n dreams of better world for everyone. #ShehnaazGiIl#WeLoveYouShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/Z6V4VbZGGR — sal (@navion1990) November 30, 2021

Shehnaaz has not made any public appearance post-close friend Sidharth's untimely and shocking death due to a heart attack on September 2 at the age of 40. Shehnaaz had only travelled to London to complete the shoot of her movie Honsla Rakh and took part in the film’s promotions because of her commitments.

Meanwhile, Sidharth’s family is planning to release the last rap sung by Sidharth on his birth anniversary on December 12. According to reports by Hindustan Times, the actor had recorded a rap earlier in the summers. The rap was only recorded as a test but his family has decided to release it for his fans. The music for the untitled rap has been given by G Skillz, who has composed numerous Punjabi tracks. Also, Sidharth’s good friend Shehbaaz Badesha, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, is rumoured to have penned down the lyrics for the rap.

IMAGE: Twitter/Navion1990