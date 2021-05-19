Shehnaaz Gill Thanks Her Fan Army As #sidnaaz Crosses 5M Impressions On Instagram

Actor Shehnaaz Gill, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, May 18, to share a piece of good news for all the Sidnaaz fans. In her stories section, the Honsla Rakh star informed fans that hashtag ‘Sidnaaz’ has crossed 5M impression on the photo-sharing application. Shehnaaz reposted a post that read, “Wowww #Sidnaaz reached 5M impression on Instagram. Congratulations guys no Sidnaaz became world no.1 couple”.

As soon as the news caught the attention of the actor, she thanked her fan army for making her cross another milestone. She quipped, “wow thank you all”. Check out the post shared by Shehnaaz below:

For the unversed, Sidnaaz is the abbreviation for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s name. The duo previously met each other on the sets of a reality show and the pair became an instant hit. Viewers appreciated their bitter-sweet banter and adorable camaraderie. Ever since then, the duo has appeared in several music videos together. However, their relationship status yet remains unclear.

This news comes just after the release of Shehnaaz’s brother’s music video. Shehnaaz wore the hat of a producer for the track and Sidharth Shukla wasn’t behind to congratulate the sibling duo for their musical venture. He took to Twitter to praised the newly released track and while doing so, also teasingly asked Shehnaaz Gill for work.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star said, “Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better. @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. proud of you”. Check out the tweet below:

Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. proud of you 👍🏻 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, both the stars have a handful of projects in the pipeline. Sidharth Shukla is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming web show, Broken But Beautiful season 3. On the other hand, Shehnaaz will soon be seen sharing the screen space with popular singer and Good Newwz actor Dilijit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screen on the occasion of Dussehra, this year.

(Image: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.