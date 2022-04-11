Shehnaaz Gill Thanks Indigo Airline Staff For 'getting Her Favourite Food Items' On Board

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The Honsla Rakh fame is known for her no-filter words and her charming personality. Shehnaaz often treats her fans with her day to day activities, photoshoots and more and her social media handles are proof of it. Recently, the actor who hails from Chandigarh, visited her hometown as she shared several glimpses from her visit.

Shehnaaz Gill thanks airline staff for 'getting her favourite food items' on board

Meanwhile, she took to the micro-blogging site and expressed gratitude to the airline staff, Indigo Amritsar, for 'getting her favourite food items' on board. She tweeted, "A massive thank you to Indigo ground staff at Amritsar airport for your support and help in getting my favourite home food items and Makkhan! Leaving those behind would have broken my heart… thank you once again".

A massive thank you to Indigo ground staff at Amritsar airport for your support and help in getting my favourite home food items and Makkhan! Leaving those behind would have broken my heart… thank you once again ♥️ pic.twitter.com/iGhcfGiuWP — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) April 11, 2022

'Have an awesome day': Indigo Amritsar

Replying to the tweet, Indigo wrote, "It was indeed our pleasure having you on board, Ms Gill. Glad to know our Amritsar team could assist you well. We'll surely pass on your kudos. Have an awesome day!! ~Snigdha".

It was indeed our pleasure having you onboard, Ms Gill. Glad to know our Amritsar team could assist you well. We'll surely pass on your kudos. Have an awesome day!! ~Snigdha — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 11, 2022

The 28-year-old actor even shared a note that was given to her by the airline staff. The note read, "Ms Shehnaaz Gill, it was a pleasure having you onboard. Hope to see you soon! We loved you in Bigg Boss! Keep entertaining us, you deserve the world."

Fans say, 'wishing the world for you'

Fans were quick to react and the comment section is proof of it. A Twitter user replied to Shehnaaz, "The way whosoever has wished you he/she seems like one of us always wishing the world for you!! As you ll end up interacting with real people you'll realise how much and to what extent you've touched people's hearts!!", a netizen wrote, "You deserve the world” Yes you do. You do deserve the world, all the smiles and happiness of the world, all the love, all the luck of the world."

Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a short clip of her enjoying the summer breeze of her hometown. Gill wore a pink traditional attire and elevated her look with nude makeup. The clip sees her sitting on a tractor and running through the fields against the setting sun. She captioned the post, "mera pind … mere khet 🌸 #shehnaazgill''.

Image: Twitter/@PranviSharma5