Shehnaaz Gill To Recreate Her Magic For The OTT Space With Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill often treats her fans with her day to day activities and as per media reports, Gill will soon make a comeback in the industry. The actor is currently going through the hard phases of her life after the demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Shehnaaz was approached for a spot in the show after which she had signed for the same. A source told the publication, "Shehnaaz is right now going through the rough phase in life and she wants to stay away from the media glare and the world for a while". It further added that the Honsla Rakh actor has won millions of hearts and she will be one of the strongest contestants in the house and will definitely get some special power to be in the 'Lock Upp'.

Shehnaaz Gill to recreate her magic in Lock Upp

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale. She paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', by giving a beautiful performance on the show. Shehnaaz performed on her own song that she penned keeping Sidharth Shukla in heart and mind. Gill and the show host both became emotional on the show and broke into tears.

More on Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp

As per media reports, the show's premise will revolve around 16 contestants who will be locked up in two different jails for 72 days and will have to follow orders of host Kangana, who will also act as a jailer. The contestants will have to struggle to gather basic amenities, with the voting powers split into two among the audiences and Ranaut. While viewers will have 50% of voting power, Ranaut will hold a pertinent position with 50% of voting power all to herself. Apart from Shehnaaz Gill, celebrities like Poonam Pandey, Anushka Sen, and Chetan Bhagat were also expected to be a part of the show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Thalaivii star shared the minute-long clip and wrote, "Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! Get ready for #LockUpp streaming FREE from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji. Trailer out on 16th Feb."

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/shehnaazgill