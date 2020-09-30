Shehnaaz Gill Tries Sidharth Shukla's Filter With Flying Kiss, Says 'Use It Like I Did'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently launched his new filter on Instagram called 'SidHeart'. While fans gushed to try the filter, Shehnaaz Gill also joined the bandwagon. On September 29, she took to her Instagram and posted a video with the SidHeart filter. In the clip, the Kurta Pajama star also gave a flying kiss. Sharing the clip, she 'congratulated' Sidharth for the same and also asked him to use it just like she did.

Shehnaaz tries Sidharth's Instagram filter

Soon, her video met with a flurry of comments. While many called her 'Sidheart's queen', many also thanked her for using Shukla's filter. A bunch of users simply dropped hearts on the post. The new filter on the popular social media platform was launched on September 25. Sidharth also posted a slew of videos as he expressed excitement about having his own filter.

Recently, fans flooded the duo's house with gifts as they celebrated Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's 1 year of togetherness. Shehnaaz gave a peek into all the gifts and cakes. "Please stop sending cakes. Be with us with your love and support", she wrote on Instagram. Interestingly, fans also took to Twitter to trend #JabSidNaazMe.

It all began when Gill and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry in the Bigg Boss 13 house created a stir amongst netizens. From fighting to embracing each other; the duo experienced it all in the house. Their fun fights and arguments often hit the headlines.

Shehnaaz & Sidharth in Bhula Dunga

After their stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house came to end, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill teamed up for their first music video, Bhula Dunga, crooned by Darshan Raval. The emotional track is produced by Indie Music Label. In the music video, Sidharth is seen reminiscing some of his adorable moments with Shehnaaz Gill. Moreover, he can't forget the memories and misses her. Commenting on the song, an amused fan wrote, "Each n every frame is perfect. Both just killed it. Sid was perfect and Sana rocked it, man. And the song is magical. Can't stop watching this. Sidnaaz rocked."

