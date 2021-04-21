Shehnaaz Gill Truns On Her Swag For Justin Bieber's Peaches; Fans Call Her 'Trendy Queen'

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge actress Shehnaaz Gill has been making headlines for her quirky dancing videos on popular pop songs. Recently, the actress took to her social media to share another dancing reel on Justin Bieber's new song Peaches. Check out Shehnaaz Gill's latest Instagram reel that has been trending among her fans.

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram reel

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen in a low bun, sporting wide-leg pants and a maroon top. With dim colourful lights, the singer set the mood for her Instagram reel and started off lip-syncing Justin Bieber's Peaches featuring Daniel Caesar. With sensual expressions, Shehnaaz went on to groove to the beat of the music while untying her hair in the process. Several fans took this opportunity to duet with the singer by sharing the reels on their Instagram.

Netizens' reaction to Shehnaaz Gill's latest reel

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with compliments for the singer for her new Instagram reel. One fan wrote that she was the perfect combination of hotness and cuteness while another chimed in saying that Shehnaaz was full of swag. One follower wrote that he knew this was coming while another fan wrote that Shehnaaz was the 'trending queen' on social media. Many fans also urged the singer to make new reels on Instagram.

Shehnaaz Gill's videos and photos on Instagram

The actress previously trended among her fans after posting a reel of her dancing to Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro's song Baila Conmigo. The actress can be seen dancing in her pajamas in the video while several fans commented how cute she looked in the video. In another post, Shehnaaz shared multiple pictures of her new outfit. She also shared a dancing reel in the same outfit on Justin Bieber's Intentions featuring Quavo.

The singer enjoys a following of over 7 million followers on Instagram and shares pictures from her photoshoot and with her friends. Recently, she shared multiple pictures of her in trendy western outfits by simply captioning the posts with emojis. Check out some of Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram posts here.

