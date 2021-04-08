Shehnaaz Gill Turns Into A Sardar As She Dons A Red Pagadi; See Photos

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge star Shehnaaz Gill, recently took to social media to upload a slew of photographs of herself in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor turned herself into a Punjabi Sardar by donning a red turban and it has created a massive buzz online. The pictures come only hours after the star celebrated the completion of her upcoming film alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Shehnaaz Gill turns into a Sardar

In the photos shared by the actor, Shehnaaz can be seen donning a pink sweatshirt which is paired with a red pagadi. The Honsla Rakh actor gives a subtle smile while striking distinct poses for the camera. Here’s taking a quick look at the pictures shared by Shehnaaz Gill:

It was back in the month of February when the Good Newwz star Diljt Dosanjh, took to Instagram to announce his next movie venture, Honsla Rakh alongside Shehnaaz Gill. The musician revealed an animated poster of the film which saw him carry a little munchkin on his back. While sharing the poster, Diljit wrote that the movie will hit the silver screens in the month of October, this year.

Now, the lead actors of the film have officially announced the shoot wrap of the film. The Punjabi star took to his Instagram space to share pictures of the celebration online amongst his fan army. Along with Diljit and Shehnaaz, the film also features Sonam Bajwa essaying a pivotal role. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic-comedy will be released during the festival of Dusshera. The upcoming film is backed by the 37-year-old actor’s company Story Time Productions.

Honsla Rakh was shot in Vancouver, Canada and is co-produced by Thind Motion Films alongside Story Time Production, as per PTI. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill has previously starred in several Punjabi films including Kala Shah Kala, Sat Shi Akaal England and Daakaand. Now, Honsla Rakh marks her return to Punjabi cinema once again. Apart from this, Gill has also been the talk of the town for her music videos including Bhula Dunga, Shona Shona and more. After featuring in several music videos, the actor was also recruited for Indian rap sensation Badshah’s song Fly.

(Promo Image Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram)

