Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t need an introduction, especially after her funny and unforgettable journey in Bigg Boss 13. She became a household name after her famous dialogue Twadda Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta went viral on social media. She was also in the spotlight after her friend and actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise due to a heart attack. The Hauli-Hauli sensation is once again on the internet as she recently travelled to her hometown in Punjab and shared a few snippets from her fun moments in her village.

On Wednesday, Shehnaaz Gill posted a photograph on her Instagram story from her recent tour to her village. She also added her Youtube channel link to the story that she captured while spending some lovely time with her family. She titled the video ‘Aisa Desh hai Mera’. The 8-minute video is filled with love and laughter, and it will undoubtedly brighten her fan’s day. Shehnaaz gives a behind-the-scenes view at her village and can be seen enjoying ice cream with children in the video. First, she is seen driving the ice-cream van and later she turns into an ice cream seller and delights the little kids and elders of her village. Later she also takes selfies with the kids around her.

Further, she is also seen enjoying cycling in the narrow lanes of her village along with the kids. Then the actor went on to take a ride on a horse cart to reach her native home. In the later part of the video, the 28-years-old actor, model, and singer is seen performing Gidda with her family members. Shehnaaz’s vlog also features a few glimpses of her brother Shehbaz Badesha in a few places.

Shehnaaz who recently visited her home state Punjab had shared quite a few pictures and videos on her Instagram. Earlier, she posted a picture of herself seeking blessings at Amritsar's iconic Sri Harmandir Sahib- Golden Temple.

The Ex-Bigg Boss contestant also released a video of her singing songs and doing gidda with the elderly neighbours. Here is the video:

Shehnaaz Gill shows her hometown in new reel

Apart from that, The 28-year-old actor posted a small reel video of herself enjoying the summer breeze in her hometown on her official Instagram account. The Honsla Rakh star wore a pink traditional outfit and accentuated her appearance with natural-looking cosmetics. She is shown in the video sitting on a tractor and racing around the fields as the sun sets. "mera pind... mere khet #shehnaazgill," the actor simply wrote in the caption.



