Shehnaaz Gill grew a year older today, January 27, 2022. The actor rang into her 29th birthday with love and warm wishes pouring on her since midnight. The actor is receiving birthday wishes from her fans via social media since midnight. While many of her industry friends also wished the actor, a special wish came from her brother Shehbaz Badesha as he wished her with a beautiful video that had a special song.

Shehbaz Badesha's special birthday wishes for sister Shehnaaz Gill

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shehbaz Badesha, who is very close to his sister Shehnaaz Gill shared a special video on the latter's birthday. Shehbaz, who fondly calls Shehnaaz 'Sana,' once surprised her on her birthday in Bigg Boss as her connection. He paid a surprise visit to Shehnaaz who was a contestant in 2019. He also stayed in the house for a couple of days and had a fun time with his sister. Shehnaaz's birthday video had glimpses of her and Shehbaz from their fun time in the Bigg Boss house.

Along with the clip, Shehbaz added a small song that described his and Shehnaaz's, brother-sister love. Sharing the video, Shehbaz wrote, "Happy birthday my sister ☺️without you I can proudly say that I am nothing." "Love you, bless you always rabb kre meri v umar tainu large," he added.

Shehnaaz Gill was mostly away from the limelight ever since her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla passed away. The actor took a lot of time to come out in public and was reportedly devastated after the Balika Vadhu star's death. Sidharth suffered a cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021, and passed away soon after reaching the hospital. He was survived by his mother and two sisters. Shehbaz Badesha was also allegedly very close to the late actor.

At several events, Shehbaz shared pictures with Shehnaaz. Last month, he shared a cute photo with the Honsla Rakh star. In the picture, the actor could be seen holding her brother's hand which had a tattoo of Sidharth Shukla. She wore a yellow coloured warm sweater on blue jeans. Sharing the picture, Shehbaz Badesha wrote, "The way she holds Sidharth tattoo."

Image: Instagram/@badeshashehbaz