Shehnaaz Gill's Birthday: Singer's Inspiring Flab-to-fit Transformation Since Bigg Boss 13

This picture of actor Shehnaaz Gill was posted by her soon after her exit from the reality show Bigg Boss 13 from where she began her fitness journey.
Shehnaaz Gill who became popular after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, looks ravishing in this red outfit as she works hard on her transformation.
Killing it in this black outfit, Shehnaaz Gill poses for a picture as she struggles to reduce weight after her exit from the reality show.
Sooner or later, Shehnaaz Gill stuns everyone after she had reduced extra kilos and looked extremely beautiful in this off-shoulder black outfit.
After her sudden transformation, Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in this blue crop top and pants, leaving her fans in complete shock.
