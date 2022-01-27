Last Updated:

Shehnaaz Gill's Birthday: Singer's Inspiring Flab-to-fit Transformation Since Bigg Boss 13

Actor Shehnaaz Gill who gained popularity after her stint in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', has completely transformed herself ever since her exit.

Prachi Arya
Shehnaaz Gill's inspiring transformation
1/6
IMAGE: Instagram/shehnaazgill

This picture of actor Shehnaaz Gill was posted by her soon after her exit from the reality show Bigg Boss 13 from where she began her fitness journey.

Shehnaaz Gill's inspiring transformation
2/6
IMAGE: Instagram/shehnaazgill

Shehnaaz Gill who became popular after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, looks ravishing in this red outfit as she works hard on her transformation. 

Shehnaaz Gill's inspiring transformation
3/6
IMAGE: Instagram/shehnaazgill

Killing it in this black outfit, Shehnaaz Gill poses for a picture as she struggles to reduce weight after her exit from the reality show. 

Shehnaaz Gill's inspiring transformation
4/6
IMAGE: Instagram/shehnaazgill

Sooner or later, Shehnaaz Gill stuns everyone after she had reduced extra kilos and looked extremely beautiful in this off-shoulder black outfit. 

Shehnaaz Gill's inspiring transformation
5/6
IMAGE: Instagram/shehnaazgill

After her sudden transformation, Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in this blue crop top and pants, leaving her fans in complete shock. 

Shehnaaz Gill's inspiring transformation
6/6
IMAGE: Instagram/shehnaazgill

Post her transformation, Shehnaaz started treating fans with some of her resplendent looks and pictures in stunning outfits that made her quite popular among the masses for her hard work. 

