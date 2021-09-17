Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Gets Sidharth Shukla's Tattoo On His Arm

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha took to his Instagram account on Friday to share his brand-new tattoo with his fans and followers. He revealed that he got a tattoo of the late reality TV star and actor Sidharth Shukla, who breathed his last on September 2. Shehbaz shared a picture of his tattoo on social media, which saw Shukla smiling from ear to ear.

Shehbaz headed to his Instagram account on Friday to share a picture of his tattoo online. He posted a snap of his arm with a tattoo of the late actor Sidharth Shukla, whose death left his fans in shock. In the caption, Shehbaz mentioned that Shukla will always be alive in his memories. He wrote, "Your memories will be as real as you. You will always stay alive with me You will always be alive in our memories."

Shehbaz has been extremely active on his social media account after Sidharth Shukla's death and often takes to the platform to post pictures of him. Calling the late star 'Sher', he mentioned that he would try and become like him. He wrote, "MERA SHER 🦁 U R ALWAYS WITH US AND U WILL B ALWAYS 🙂WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE U. IT IS A DREAM NOW 🙂 AND THIS DREAM WILL COME TRUE SOON."

Shehnaaz Gill was Sidharth Shukla's rumoured girlfriend, and the interned called the two 'Sidnaz'. After the death of the Broken but Beautiful 3 actor, Gill's statement was recorded by the police. She revealed in the statement that she tried her best to wake the actor up as his chin rested on her lap.

The duo was earlier seen on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Shehnaaz shared the promo of the episode on her Instagram page, which featured her and Sidharth making a grand entry and giving the audience a romantic performance. The promo also features the duo creating a spoof from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, which stars Madhuri Dixit, who is also one of the judges on the reality show.

