Shehnaaz Gill's Childhood Pic With Father Goes Viral, Fans Can't Get Over Her Cuteness

Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who found fame after her stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 13, is known for her childlike innocence and bubbly personality. Apart from acting, she has also won the hearts of many with her singing and dancing prowess on various occasions. Ardent fans of the young actor are known to follow her every venture as her social media posts often makes rounds on the internet.

Adding to her viral posts gallery, fans have managed to dig out an old picture of Shehnaaz Gill which also included her entire family. The picture has gone viral on social media as fans could not get over her cuteness.

Shehnaaz Gill's childhood pic

In the old picture from the 28-year-old actor's childhood, Shehnaaz, who was commended for braving through the loss of her close friend actor Sidharth Shukla last year, can be seen sitting on her father's lap wearing blue jeans and a turtle neck sweater. On the other hand, her brother is also seen in the photo as the entire Gill family smiles widely at the camera. The actor's short curly hair and cute face stole the fans' attention as they shared the picture widely on the platform.

Many fans believed that the young actor did not lose the cuteness and innocence she possessed as a kid as her childhood is still reflected in her. One fan wrote, ''She is looking so so cute. Infact sab ache lag rahe hai. Childhood days and memories with family are so precious. P.S she is a stylo and Poser since childhood.'' While another wrote, ''What a Cutiee she is!Her Childhood picture Be like- Hunnn...Main hunnn main paida hi sundar Huye hun.'' (I was born beautiful).

Many also pointed how the actor looked similar even now as one fan shared a picture of Shehnaaz Gill in a turtle neck now and wrote, ''Slaying turtle neck looks since childhood & how! 🥰 @ishehnaaz_gill itni cute kaise ho?''(How are you so cute?) Moroever, fans managed to get a hold of many pictures of Shehnaaz from her younger days where she can be seen portraying her artistic talents on various occasions. They pointed out how the actor has been talented since a young age.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill