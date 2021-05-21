Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Want Her To Do A Movie With Sidharth Shukla; The Actress Responds

Indian actress and reality tv star, Shehnaaz Gill recently went live on Instagram for her fans, on Thursday May 20. Fans of Shehnaaz were absolutely delighted as the actress answered many fan questions, with over 60k viewers who watched it live. During Shehnaaz Gill's instagram live, the actress spoke about many things including producing the music video, Little Star, for her brother to her future projects.

Shehnaaz Gill's latest Instagram live stream

In Shehnaaz Gill's latest live stream, fans seemed to want to know about Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's relationship more than anything else. "Sidnaaz" fans complimented and praised the actress, even telling her how she and Sidharth Shukla look good together. As she read the comment, Gill could be seen blushing. She then said a simple "thank you" while still smiling and blushing.

One fan then commented on the live stream telling her how she and Sidharth Shukla should star in a movie together. The actress then responded to the fan in Hindi and mentioned how if a director likes them together, then they will make a film with the two of them. She then also spoke about how Shukla's web series, Broken But Beautiful 3, is launching soon and that fans should support him.

Shehnaaz's future projects

When asked about her future projects during the live stream, Shehnaaz Gill mentioned how she has a long list of projects coming up. However, the actress also mentioned how she didn't want to reveal anything just yet. She explained how if she spoke about one project and left the rest out, other producers wouldn't appreciate it.

She also comically added that fans of hers keep a close watch on her updates and often keep up with any major events happening in her life. She hinted that fans could just find out what she's up to if they saw her photos and looked a little more closely. Shehnaaz ended the live stream chat thanking all fans for supporting her. She mentioned how she loves all of her fans equally whether they're "Shehnaazians" or "Sidnaazians".

If nothing else, fans can be assured that Shehnaaz and Sidharth will appear in at least one future collaboration together. The two are set to appear in a music video together, for Shreya Ghoshal's song, Habit. The video will be their third music video collaboration together.

Image - Shehnaaz Gill's instagram, Sidharth Shukla's Instagram

