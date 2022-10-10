Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sokhi Gill is facing trouble in Punjab after he received death threats from an unknown person on phone. On October 8, Santokh Singh reached the SSP of Amritsar Rural Police to file a complaint and stated that he has been receiving constant death threats.

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant's father has issued a statement to ANI and urged the police authorities to investigate this or else he will soon be forced to leave Punjab and settle elsewhere. The BJP member claimed that the caller threatened to kill him before Diwali.

Shehnaaz Gill's father receives death threats

While speaking to ANI, Santokh said, "I reached the SSP of Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday to file a complaint,” he said. “Yesterday I got a threat call from a person named Happy who threatened to kill me before Diwali,” he shared. He went on to add, “I think they want to target me because I am a Hindu leader.”

While he has requested the police to fast-track the investigation, he went on to conclude, “If no arrests are made, I will soon be forced to leave Punjab and settle elsewhere.” On receiving his complaint, SP Jaswant Kaur said that the incident will be investigated and action will be taken.

This is not the first time that Gill has been threatened. In the past, in December 2021, Santokh Singh Gill was attacked by two assailants who had shot him when he was sitting in the car.

Meanwhile, Santokh's daughter Shehnaaz and son Shebaaz have been creating a niche in the entertainment world. Shehnaaz, who gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13, has bagged a couple of Bollywood projects including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and 100% where she will be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh among others.

IMAGE: Twitter/More2417