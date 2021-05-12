Shehnaaz Gill's Jams To Selena Gomez's 'Ice Cream'; Fans Declare Her 'national Crush'

Honsla Rakh actress Shehnaaz Gill has been stealing the hearts of her fans on social media by posting adorable videos of her jamming to popular pop songs. Recently, the newly-turned producer took to her Instagram to upload a new reel of her grooving to Selena Gomez's single 'Ice Cream'. Check out Shehnaaz Gill's video and fans hailing her as the 'national crush'.

Shehnaaz Gill's latest Instagram reel

The 28-year-old continued her saga of uploading 'grooving sessions' on popular songs on her Instagram reels. Previously, Shehnaaz shimmied to Justin Bieber's Intentions and Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro's Baila Conmigo. Recently, the actress uploaded a video of her casually dancing to BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's Ice Cream and wrote 'When you are in the chill mode #icecream'.

Netizens' reaction to Shehnaaz Gill's video

It was evident from the comment section that the fans were swooning after the young actress after seeing the video. Fans flooded the comment section with compliments such as 'cutie' and 'pretty' for the actress. One fan even remarked that Shehnaaz Gill was the 'National Crush' while another fan chimed in saying that it was their favourite song. A fan also requested the actress to make a reel on BTS song. Some fans also affectionately called the actress 'little bunny' in the comment section.

More of Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram reels

The young actress entertains her fans by posting videos of her dancing to pop songs in her room. Recently, the actress shared a video of her dancing passionately to Selena Gomez's Look At Her. Now, in another reel, the actress shared a video on Ash King, and Sachin-Jigar's Nazar Na Lag Jaaye.

Shehnaaz Gill turned producer?

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz released his new single 'Little Star' which became the actress's first project as a producer. She took to her Instagram to share a reel of the new song by posing in a fitted dress. To support Shehnaaz, Siddharth Shukla tweeted about the song congratulating Shehbaz and jokingly asking the new Producer for work. Fans loved this 'Sidnaaz' interaction on social media.

Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. proud of you 👍🏻 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 11, 2021

