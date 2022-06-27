Last Updated:

Shehnaaz Gill's Performance At UMANG 2022 Leaves Fans Amazed, They Hail Her 'energy Level'

After winning the hearts of her fans with her ramp walk debut, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill once again grabbed attention after her recent on-stage performance.

After winning the hearts of her fans with her ramp walk debut, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill grabbed attention once again after her recent on-stage performance. The Bigg Boss alum was among several popular celebrities to attend Umang 2022, the annual cultural entertainment programme dedicated to the Mumbai police.

Held on Sunday, the event witnessed a bevy of stars attending and saluting the true spirit of the Mumbai police. The event turned really special after Shehnaaz Gill gave her first live performance on the stage. Her powerful performance left fans excited and praising her on Twitter.

Shehnaaz Gill's first on-stage live performance draws attention of netizens

Shehnaaz grooved to Katrina Kaif's popular song Chikni Chameli and more. She also matched up to the energy levels of Anil Kapoor and danced on the peppy track Naach Punjaabban from the latest family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The viral video from the event showed Shehnaaz running down the stage with the background dancers and pulling out stars like Johnny Lever, Raju Srivastava, and others from the crowd while shaking a leg with them on the track.

Soon after the pictures and videos of Shehnaaz went viral on social media, fans could not get over her performance and even hailed her high energy levels. One of the users shared a picture of the star from her performance and wrote, "Feel proud to stan her #ShehnaazGill." Another user also shared a still from her performance on Naach Punjaabban and wrote, "WHAT A LOOK," with various fire emoticons. A third user chimed in and shared a video of Shehnaaz grooving on Chikni Chameli. "Oye hoye humari Chikni chameli aagayi ..The A-listed stars joining the same stage," the user commented. 

Apart from Shehnaaz, another highlight of the event was actor Kartik Aaryan's performance. After his latest outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor who has been on a successful spree, had set the stage on fire with his performance on the popular title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. All the attendees were seen enjoying his performance in the videos. Other notable attendees of the event include Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Saumya Tandon, Divyanka Tripathi, and Neha Dhupia.  
 

