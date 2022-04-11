On Monday, April 11, actor Shehnaaz Gill caught the attention of the paparazzi at the airport. However, what stole the limelight was the Honsla Rakh star's sweet gesture towards her admirers. Although, Shehnaaz Gill might have a slew of professional commitments lined up for her, she took a brief moment to interact with her fans. As soon as the clip of her latest public appearance surfaced on social media, netizens began heaping praises on the star for her down to earth nature.

Shehnaaz Gills clicks selfie with fans

After walking out of the airport premises, Shehnaaz Gill briefly posed for the paparazzi with two bodyguards standing by her side. Suddenly, she heard a fan requesting to click a selfie with her. Shehnaaz quickly turned and invited the fan to fulfil her request. Soon after, she was approached by more fans, who made the same request. Shehnaaz who might have been in haste smilingly obliged her followers' request. As soon as the video surfaced online, it won several hearts on social media. While a user said that she's a "Kind girl without attitude", another hailed her as 'simple and humble'. Check out the video below:

Shehnaaz Gill’s preference for playful outfits that blends comfort with style has always left the fashion police stunned. The young actor’s daily wardrobe is punctuated by breezy styles, from her wide collection of striking blouses to her staple cotton kurtas. The Honsla Rakh star often opts for attire that is comfortable and comes with standard details including bold prints, interesting cuts and sleeves. Speaking of which, her latest appearance in a stunning cotton purple kurta has impressed fans. The actor kept her look simple yet elegant with minimal makeup and accessories. Meanwhile, hair tied in a sleek pony rounded off her entire look.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic comedy was released during the festival of Dusshera 2021. Honsla Rakh was shot in Vancouver, Canada and co-produced by Thind Motion Films alongside Story Time Production.

Image: Varindar Chawla