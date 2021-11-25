Shehnaaz Gill's Throwback Pic From Dabboo Ratnani Photoshoot Thrills Fans; 'Queen Is Back'

Shehnaaz Gill took a break from work following the death of her close friend, Sidharth Shukla. Amid the grief, the actor returned to work during the promotions of her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, which became a successful outing for her. And it was last month that she came back on social media with a tribute to the late actor.

A week ago, Shehnaz Gill started sharing videos on Instagram like before, and fans expressed their delight on it. Even celebrities had welcomed her back at that time. The latest was celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani putting out a message for her, along with a throwback photoshoot picture, leading to heartwarming messages from her fans.

Shehnaaz Gill's throwback picture by Dabboo Ratnani delights fans

Dabboo Ratnani, the photographer known for his calendar series, dropped a snap of Shehnaaz in a black blazer and ensemble as she posed intensely and in style. He urged the Bigg Boss 13 star to keep her head up and her heart strong.

Her fans has different reactions to her post, some hailing her looks, calling her 'beautiful.' The others shared that she was the 'strongest girl' to beat the pain of the loss of her loved one. Words like 'Queen' and that she was back to rule the world again was also used by fans.

Previously, other celebrities like Shefali Bagga and Giorgia Andriani had written 'Welcome Back' over her return to social media.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz paid a tribute to Sidharth Shukla with the song Tu Yaheen Hai, which she shared on Instagram and YouTube. The video traced her imagining that he was still around her. It also featured featured some of their fun-filled moments, during their Bigg Boss 13 stint.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star had passed away on September 2, following a heart attack.

Shehnaaz is currently in the news for the success of the movie Honsla Rakh. She is starring alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the venture.

The comedy-drama has become one of the biggest successes in the Punjabi film industry. It has reportedly grossed over Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office.