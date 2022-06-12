Shekhar Suman Calls For 'clean' Comedy; 'There's Difference Between Humour & Humiliation'

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Actor Shekhar Suman believes stand-up comedians need to have a responsible approach towards their craft and ensure their remarks don't hurt sentiments of any section of the society.

Suman, 59, is a known face in the television comedy circuit courtesy popular 1990s sitcom "Dekh Bhai Dekh" and talk show "Movers & Shakers". He has also served as a judge on reality comedy shows such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Superstar, Laugh India Laugh, and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

The actor-host, who is now returning to the genre as a judge on India's Laughter Champion, said comedians should not exploit freedom of speech.

Now there cannot be a joke in a silly way about women, racist remarks or something about religion. Earlier people got away with that but not today. You have to be careful and it is going to be a tightrope walk. The challenge is to not say all those things and yet be funny," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Suman believes there needs to be "censorship" to ensure that humour is used in the "right spirit".

I believe there has to be censorship... You should be careful in what you are saying... Free speech or independence of thought is misused. Freedom always comes with responsibility. Humour has to be done in the right spirit. There is a difference between humilation and humour," he added.

India's Laughter Champion, which features actor Archana Puran Singh as co-judge, marks Suman's first television gig in four years.

The actor said the show's makers have briefed the contestants to follow the protocol of "clean, neat and healthy" humour.

It is a diktat given to the contestants. We don't have to resort to becoming a woman from a man or change gender, roast, insult, or abuse to make things funny.

Suman, who took a short break from work to take care of his mother, said he will return with his late-night talk show "Movers & Shakers" soon and is also working on the second part of "Dekh Bhai Dekh".

Movers & Shakers' is coming in a big way and there is part two coming of Dekh Bhai Dekh'. The audiences are in for a big surprise," he added.

India's Laughter Champion premiered on Sony TV on Saturday. PTI KKP SHD

RDS

RDS

06121622

NNNN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.