Shekhar Suman Recollects The 2 Am Call He Got When He Was Working On 'Dekh Bhai Dekh'

Shekhar Suman is remembered for his iconic role in the Indian sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh, which was a major hit in the 1990s. He recently spoke to a leading daily about a call that he had received at 2 am while he was shooting for the show. He revealed that the call was from his director and he had to leave for the shoot location right away.

A wide range of Indian television serials have been making a comeback on television ever since the Coronavirus related lockdown has begun. Due to the lack of new content available, television channels have been running iconic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Mahabharat. Shekhar Suman starrer Dekh Bhai Dekh is also one of the shows to be re-run on the television. In a recent interaction with a leading news portal, actor Shekhar Suman recollected the days when he was working on the serial. He recollected that there was a scene where Sameer Diwan finds out about the drop in the share market and slips down the stairs as a reaction. He said that back then, he was wearing rubber sole shoes and the stairs were covered in carpet. It was practically impossible to slip on such a high-friction surface. However, he did his best and returned home.

Later that night, at around 2 am, Shekhar Suman got a call from the director of Dekh Bhai Dekh, Anand Mahendroo, who was surprised at the scene shot and asked Shekhar Suman to show up on the set right away. When he reached, he realised that the director was just happy and excited about his performance in the scene. Anand wanted to show him the shot right away, which then became his introduction scene.

Dekh Bhai Dekh is a sitcom that revolves around an extended family that lives together in an ancestral bungalow. The serial has been directed by Anand Mahendroo and stars actors like Farida Jalal, Navin Nishchol and Shekhar Suman in pivotal roles. The show has a high IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10.

Image Courtesy: Shekhar Suman Instagram

