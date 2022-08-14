Shekhar Suman, Sunil Pal Reveal Comedian Raju Srivastava Is Showing 'signs Of Improvement'

Comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi post suffering a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor at the department of cardiology at the AIIMS. The news of Srivastava's deteriorating health took the internet by storm with all his fans and well-wishers constantly hoping for the ace comedian's speedy recovery.

As per the latest update on Srivastava's health condition, the stand-up artiste is now showing 'signs' of improvement. Recently, Raju's industry colleagues Shekhar Suman and Sunil Pal shared some 'positive' updates about the comedian's health condition.

Shekhar Suman & Sunil Pal share updates on Raju Srivastava's heath

Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter handle and shared a piece of news about Raju Srivastava's health condition wherein he revealed that the latter is improving as he has 'moved his fingers and shoulders.'He wrote, "Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors. your prayers are working. Keep praying.", he wrote.

Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors.your prayers are working.Keep praying🙏🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 12, 2022

Comedian Sunil Pal also shared an update on the health of contemporary Raju Srivastava. Pal took to his Instagram handle and shared a video explaining Srivastava's condition. He said:

"We are all worried over Raju bhai’s health. There have been a lot of rumours being made about him. The latest news that I received from his family is that he is recovering well due to our prayers. The speed of his recovery is slow but he is getting better. All of you please pray for him with all your heart. He is taking medicine, there is a team of 11 doctors working on him. All the politicians in the country have personally come forward to help him. If God wants, Raju bhai will be back with us soon."

More about Raju Srivastava's heath

The stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday while exercising at a hotel's gym in New Delhi. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. Earlier, his family released a statement via the comedian's official Instagram handle where they revealed Raju's condition is stable and urged fans not to believe in any baseless rumours. The statement read-

"Raju Srivastava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated."

