The upcoming episode of Sony Television's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show will see ace cricketers- Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw joining in the fun evening. As the duo enters the show, host and comedian Kapil Sharma will stump Prithvi by thanking the cricketers could skip school and come on his show. Several promo videos have been shared by the channel on their official Instagram handles.

In one of the videos, the comedian can be seen asking Dhawan about rumours that he borrows socks from his co-players before a match. And the audience is left laughing as batman accepts the charge and admits he sometimes borrows sportswear too.

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw appear as guests on TKSS

The ace cricketers also revealed their skills in the music department. Shikhar Dhawan can be seen playing Jagjit Singh's Hothon Se Chhulo Tum, while Prithvi rapped, Gully Boy's Apna Time Aayega. TKSS' other cast members- Sumona Chakravarti and Krushna Abhishek also interacted with the players. Sumona promoted her Hotel Chill Palace, while Krushna can be seen dancing with the players on Sairat's popular song, Zingat.

In one of the promo videos, Kapil asks whether the cricketers' spy on the opposition team, to which Prithvi responds that once he was so focused on listening to his competing team's strategy that he forgot to wear his guard. He said that he had to then run back to the dressing room from the pitch to wear it.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kapil Sharma will be making his digital debut with Netflix special, Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. In one promo video of the show, he can be seen asking "Aap ne mere se Shaadi kyu ki?" (why did you marry me), to which his wife, Ginni Chatrath had a hilarious reply and said, ''Sab log ameer log se shaadi karte hai,mene socha kisi gareeb se karne charity kar deti hu." (Everyone gets married to rich people, I thought I should get married to someone poor for charity). Ginni's response had the entire audience burst into laughter. Ginni Chatrath stole the show as she roasted her husband in his own standup special episode. Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet will premiere on Neflix on January 28, 2022, and will also mark Kapil's OTT debut.

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma