Shilpa Shinde Retaliates To Producers Of 'Gangs Of Filmistan' With Mail, Chat Screenshots

The makers of Gangs of Filmistaan and Shilpa Shinde have been caught in a rift since the actor decided to quit the show as soon as it started airing. Shilpa Shinde has now shared various screenshots of emails and chats online to prove her point and has sked producers to 'stop lying'. Read on:

Shilpa Shinde shares screenshots of emails

She added to the post, ''Dear, Preeti/Neeti @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes Stop telling lies as I had already e-mail you on 29th Aug 2020 regarding my issues & wanted to end this matter on happy note & you have replied too I’ve also received flowers & a note stating “Get well soon and missing you at the sets”. Hence kindly stop this drama...''

In the mail, the actor spoke about how the script was being changed at the last minute and that there was no prior briefing even though she kept asking for it. Shilpa also said that there were sudden additions to the contract and that she was made to sign them in a haste. She further mentioned that the shoots never end on time; that costume fittings aren’t taken care of; and that there are no COVID precautions being taken care of on the sets of the show. Shinde went on to mention that she learned from another source that Sunil Grover is a part of the show and that she was not informed by the makers of the show.

Latest post by Shilpa Shinde

As the makers of the show refuted Shilpa's claims that she had reached out to them directly with her complaints, she has now taken to Instagram to share screenshots of Whatsapp chats showing her side of the story. She also accused the producers of leaking WhatsApp chats 'to the media' by 'hiding' her replies. In the caption she said, "THE POT CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK" Suits on you Dear Preeti/ Neeti Simoes @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes'..'

Earlier, Shilpa Shinde made news after she quit Gangs of Filmistan citing her grievances with the producers of the show with regards to casting. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she spoke about what went wrong with actor Sunil Grover. She said that when she was working with Sunil on a show previously, she was just 'used' and did not have any proper scenes. She further said that the makers wanted to do a dance sequence with her on the show but Sunil 'forced' his comedy into it and 'ruined' it. The actor also said that she does not care about the issue now and told the producers to not get in touch with her anymore.

Here is how her fans reacted to the on-going fiasco

Shilpa Shinde is a famous name in the Indian television industry and has garnered a strong fan following over the years. The actor is known for her performance in the show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. She was also a part of Bigg Boss Season 11, which she won.

