Pandya Store Cast Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon Gets Emotional On Last Day Of Shoot

Pandya Store is the latest television show to join the on-going trend of generation leap that many shows are following. Recently, the lead actor the show Kanwar Dhillon took to social media and shared an emotional note. He also shared a video of the entire cast that was shot on the last day of the shoot.

3 things you need to know

Pandya Store premiered in January 2021 and is heading for a generation leap after almost two years.

Except Krutika Desai, all the actors are leaving the show.

After Shiny Doshi, Priyanshi Yadav will be headlining the show.

Pandya Store's OG cast signs off

Kanwar Dhillon shared a video which featured Shiny Doshi, Alice Kaushik, Mohit Parmar, Kinshuk Mahajan, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Kruttika Desai. After their last shot, they got emotional and hugged each other. The video also features a glimpse of their last shot. Seemingly, their characters will die in the show after a roof falls on them. The video concluded by them saying, "Hum thein, hum hai aur hum rahenge."

Kanwar Dhillon pens an emotional note

Along with the video, Kanwar Dhillon penned a special message for his Pandya Store co-stars and crew. He said that this was the best team he has worked with so far. He stated that the show had a dream run of 800+ episodes and 2.5 years. Concluding his note, the actor wrote that this project will always be among the best ones of his career.

For the unversed, the show was special to Kanwar for one more reason. He found the love of his life in his co-star Alice Kaushik. The couple fell in love while filming scenes together and have been in a relationship for almost two years now.

(Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik fell in love on the set of Pandya Store | Image: Kanwar Dhillon/Instagram)

"And it's a wrap on #PandyaStore. I wish everyone the best & hope we cross paths in our respective career's ahead in some way or another. #ShivaPandya will forever be etched in my heart! Signing off as Shiva Pandya," he wrote.