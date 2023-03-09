Shireen Mirza Hospitalised After She Faints On Dharam Patnii Set

Shireen Mirza, popular for her roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Netflix's Dharamkshetra, collapsed on the set of her show Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan.. Dharam Patnii. Reportedly, the actress had been complaining about being under the weather for a while. Her ill health seemingly prevented her from celebrating Holi and she did not share any posts on social media on the festival as well.

Shireen plays the role of Mandeep Randhawa in Dharampatnii. She had opened up in a previous interviews and shared how it was a different journey for her. This is her first positive character after playing a slew of antagonists in her previous shows. She had urged the fans to like and accept this new shade of hers.

She had also said that she now wants to be remembered as only Mandeep. She collapsed on the sets earlier today, after which she was rushed to the hospital. This turn in her health appears to be sudden as just a few days back she was on a trip with her close friends for a bachelorette party.

Shireen Mirza started her career by featuring in MTV's Girl's Night Out as a participant. After this, she started featuring in TV serials, her first being Anhoniyo ka Andhera. Shireen's other notable works have been Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Dhai Kilo Prem. Before Dharam Patnii she was seen in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain.

TV show Pyaar ke Saat Vachan.. Dharampatnii also stars Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Singh Yadav and Gurpreet Bedli in the leading roles.

