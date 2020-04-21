Shivaji Satam Birthday: Best Of ACP Pradyuman's Dialogues From CID

Shivaji Satam, born on April 21, is best known for his role as ACP Pradyuman from the popular crime series CID. The actor celebrates his 70th birthday this year. CID is a crime show that followed the life of a few CID officers as they solved cases from around the country. The show had a successful run for more than 1500 episodes.

Apart from Shivaji Satam, other popular characters of the show are Abhijeet, Tarika, Daya, and Dr Salunkhe. Amid the lockdown, many shows are making a comeback to television and CID is also one of them. From Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai to Daya Darwaza Tod Do, take a look at some of ACP Pradyuman's best dialogues from the show that have now become a catchphrase for the fans.

Best of ACP Pradyuman's dialogues from CID

Kuch toh gadbad hai Daya.

Ab din ginte rehna, fasi ka order ane tak.

Yeh aise nahi batayega, isse bureau le chalo.

Kanoon ko hath me lena bahot mehenga padega.

Is laash ka muh to ab Salunke hi khulwayega.

Ab puri zindagi sadte rehna jail mein.

Daya, pata lagao, koi na koi suraag toh jaroor milega.

Iska Matlab samjhe, Daya?

Daya, Darwaza tod do.

Akhir lash gayee kahan?

Daya, goli seene mein lagi hai matlab kisi ne samne se goli chalayi hai.

