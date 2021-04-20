Shivaji Satam Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know CID's ACP Pradyuman? Find Out

Shivaji Satam who is famously known for his role as CID's ACP Pradyuman is celebrating his 70th birthday. Besides his iconic role in the TV show CID, the veteran actor has also appeared in various movies such as Vaastav, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Yeshwant, China Gate, Taxi No. 9211, Nayak, Kurukshetra and many more. On the occasion of Shivaji Satam's birthday, take a quiz to see how much you know about the actor.
Through which show did Shivaji Satam make his debut?
- Yugpurush
- Rishte Naate
- Ek Shunya Shunya
- Adaalat
In which year did the actor win - Indian Telly Awards - Best Actor in a Lead Role for CID as A.C.P. Pradyuman?
In the film Nayak, how was the actor related to Rani Mukerji?
- Uncle
- Father
- Neighbour
- Friend
In which film did the actor play the role of a corrupt politician?
- Garv: Pride and Honour
- Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai
- Jodi No 1
- Taxi No 9211
For which movie did Aamir Khan collaborate with CID's ACP Pradyuman?
- Talaash
- Ghajini
- Delhi Belly
- Dhobi Ghat
- How many years has it been since the debut of the show CID
- When was the last episode of CID aired?
- 27 October 2018
- 23 October 2018
- 27 September 2018
- 28 November 2018
- Shivaji Satam collaborated with which star for the courtroom drama, Adaalat?
- Rohit Roy
- Karanvir Bohra
- Ronit Roy
- Romit Raj
- In which movie did Shivaji play the role of actor Soundarya's father?
- Sooryavansham
- Pukar
- Yeshwant
- China Gate
- Before entering the film industry, Shivaji worked at which bank?
- HDFC
- SBI
- Central Bank of India
- Kotak
Answers:
- Rishte Naate
- 2002
- Father
- Garv: Pride and Honour
- Talaash
- 23
- 27 October 2018
- Ronit Roy
- Sooryavansham
- Central Bank of India
More about Shivaji Satam
The actor was discovered by Marathi veteran actor Bal Dhuri who then helped him get in Pestonji in the year 1987, as per IMDB. The actor was married to Aruna Satam who died in the year 2000 due to cancer. He is the father of actor Abhijeet Satam who has appeared in movies like Haapus, Hathyar and Tera Mera Saath Rahen. His daughter-in-law is a four-time State Award winner Madhura Velankar who has appeared in various Bollywood as well as Marathi movies.
Promo Image Source: Shivaji Satam's Instagram
