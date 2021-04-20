Shivaji Satam Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know CID's ACP Pradyuman? Find Out

Shivaji Satam who is famously known for his role as CID's ACP Pradyuman is celebrating his 70th birthday. Besides his iconic role in the TV show CID, the veteran actor has also appeared in various movies such as Vaastav, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Yeshwant, China Gate, Taxi No. 9211, Nayak, Kurukshetra and many more. On the occasion of Shivaji Satam's birthday, take a quiz to see how much you know about the actor.

Shivaji Satam's quiz

Through which show did Shivaji Satam make his debut?

Yugpurush

Rishte Naate

Ek Shunya Shunya

Adaalat

In which year did the actor win - Indian Telly Awards - Best Actor in a Lead Role for CID as A.C.P. Pradyuman?

1999

2000

2001

2002

In the film Nayak, how was the actor related to Rani Mukerji?

Uncle

Father

Neighbour

Friend

In which film did the actor play the role of a corrupt politician?

Garv: Pride and Honour

Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai

Jodi No 1

Taxi No 9211

For which movie did Aamir Khan collaborate with CID's ACP Pradyuman?

Talaash

Ghajini

Delhi Belly

Dhobi Ghat

How many years has it been since the debut of the show CID

18

19

21

23

When was the last episode of CID aired?

27 October 2018

23 October 2018

27 September 2018

28 November 2018

Shivaji Satam collaborated with which star for the courtroom drama, Adaalat?

Rohit Roy

Karanvir Bohra

Ronit Roy

Romit Raj

In which movie did Shivaji play the role of actor Soundarya's father?

Sooryavansham

Pukar

Yeshwant

China Gate

Before entering the film industry, Shivaji worked at which bank?

HDFC

SBI

Central Bank of India

Kotak

Answers:

Rishte Naate

2002

Father

Garv: Pride and Honour

Talaash

23

27 October 2018

Ronit Roy

Sooryavansham

Central Bank of India

More about Shivaji Satam

The actor was discovered by Marathi veteran actor Bal Dhuri who then helped him get in Pestonji in the year 1987, as per IMDB. The actor was married to Aruna Satam who died in the year 2000 due to cancer. He is the father of actor Abhijeet Satam who has appeared in movies like Haapus, Hathyar and Tera Mera Saath Rahen. His daughter-in-law is a four-time State Award winner Madhura Velankar who has appeared in various Bollywood as well as Marathi movies.

Promo Image Source: Shivaji Satam's Instagram