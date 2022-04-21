Shivam Sharma Wins Task To Become 1st Finalist Of Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show 'Lock Upp'

Actor and host, Kangana Ranaut, has been garnering many laurels for her fierce attitude and no-filter arguments with contestants on one of the most-watched reality shows, Lock Upp. From the Queen actor's judgments to shocking revelations by the contestants, the show's intriguing content is being loved by fans and followers across the country. The show is finally heading towards its finale with contestant Shivam Sharma becoming the first contestant to win a ticket to the finale.

Shivam Sharma becomes first finalist of Lock Upp

With only a couple of weeks left for the finale, recently, contestants fought for a straight ticket to finale task. Contestants Anjali Arora and Shivam Sharma were the last two contenders in the race to win a ticket. There were two teams, namely TEAM ANJALI and TEAM SHIVAM. Anjali had Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, and Ali Merchant in her team, while Shivam had Payal Rohtagi, Azma Fallah, and Saisha Shinde in his team as soldiers.

As per the task, there were four rounds, and the soldiers had to protect their Raja and Rani. If Raja or Rani falls then the round straight away gets over. In the first round, Anjali lost and Saisha Shinde quit because of her injury. In the second round, Payal and Prince played from Shivam’s side, and Munawar and Ali played from Anjali’s side. In the same round, Anjali fell, resulting in Shivam's win. He continued to win the third round and became the first finalist to enter the finale.

More on Lock Upp

Since its release, Lock Upp has been creating a record in the OTT space. The show has garnered more than 300 million views after it started streaming. The popular contestants on the show include Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Ali Merchant, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora.

Recently, Zeeshan Khan, who was evicted from Lock Upp for indulging in physical violence with Azma Fallah, issued an apology. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote in a statement, "Hi Guys! I just wanna start with a big THANK YOU. My heart is full of gratitude today after seeing so much support. It gives me immense joy to see all the videos and messages that you guys have been sending me into my dms and telling me how I stood up for the right."

