Shivangi Joshi, Ashnoor Kaur And Others Enjoy At Neha Mahajan's Birthday Bash, See Pics

On March 13, 2021, celebrity makeup artist Neha Adhvik Mahajan hosted a grand bash for her birthday. Celebrities including Ashnoor Kaur, Shraddha Arya, Sana Sayyad, Shrashti Maheshwari, Amandeep Sidhu and others joined in the celebration. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi stole the show with her appearance. The makeup artist took to her Instagram handle to share the pictures of the party.

Neha shared the memories of the party with her husband Adhvik Mahajan, who was seen clicking adorable pictures with her. While the birthday girl chose to wear a tea-length bottle green dress, Adhvik wore a rust coloured shirt with animals printed on it and paired it with black jeans.

On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi looked ravishing in a white jumpsuit with cap sleeves. The actor took the opportunity to get together with other actors including Ashnoor Kaur at Neha Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash. Ashnoor chose to wear a black and white printed short dress. Amandeep Sidhu made her presence felt in a satin pink dress with long sleeves. Dream Girl fame actor Shraddha Arya wore a black outfit with bishop sleeves and styled her hair away from her face in a puff.

Actor Shrashti Maheshwari, who played Preeti in Shaadi Teri Bajeyenge Hum Band, too was present at the party. She chose to wear a pair of classic denim jeans and a beige turtleneck. The content creator and influencer Resty Kamboj attended the party in a graphic tee and a pair of black jeans. Renowned Tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani was also present at the party.

Adhvik Mahajan's colleague from Bani Ishq Da Kalma, Neha Bagga too was present at the party. She wore a simple white tiered dress and paired with a multi-coloured coat. Shefali Sharma too joined in the celebration and wore a simple embellished crop top paired with a denim jacket and blue jeans. Sana Sayyad graced the event in a black bralette a nude shrug and beige pants. She kept the rest of her makeup simple and minimal and paired it with a bold red lip and her hair styled in a bun.

Take a look at pics from Neha Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash

Neha Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash also saw the presence of her in-laws. The party was celebrated at the Poco Loco Tapas and Bar in Mumbai. The decor comprised of the colours purple, pink, white and gold. A rectangular cake with Neha's picture printed on it was prepared.

