Shivangi Joshi Celebrates 25th Birthday, Cuts Cake, Makes A Wish

Shivangi Joshi is celebrating her 25th birthday today. The actress, along with her family, took part in celebrations with the media. Shivangi also made a wish as she cut her cake.

Shivangi Joshi turns 25



The actress chose to celebrate part of her day with the media and paparazzi in tow. Shivangi could be seen seated on a sofa with her mother and father on either side. Her sister was also present as part of the celebrations. Shivangi could be seen clasping her hands together in prayer as she made a wish on her birthday. Once she finished making a wish, she blew out the candles on the cake. She proceeded to cut the cake, while everybody around her clapped for her and sang Happy Birthday.

She is looking so pretty 😍😍😍

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Gorgeous 😍😍

Birthday celebration with media

Can't wait for interviews 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

HBD SHIVANGI JOSHI#HappyBirthdayShivangiJoshi #ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/T3M0Iu9QTj — 𝓼𝓱𝓲𝓿𝓲𝓷𝔁𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓺𝓮𝓮𝓶 ♡ ( Fan account) (@SanikaK38632228) May 18, 2023



The actress was dressed in an orange bodycon dress with a sparkly one-sided shoulder. The actress appeared to be matching her outfit with her tall birthday cake, which was a pale shade of peach. Shivangi could be seen laughing and joking with the media personnel present at the event. She was also heard mouthing a series of 'thank yous' as everyone wished her.

More on Shivangi



Shivangi is best known for her dual role of Naira Singhania Goenka and Sirat Shekhawat Goenka in the long-running television soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also played other television show roles such as Aayat Haider in Beintehaa, Poonam Thakur in Begusarai and Anandi Chaturvedi in Balika Vadhu 2. She also participated in a popular stunt-based reality television show. She has, on several occasions, been linked with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohsin Khan. The actress has also made her debut on OTT platforms, having starred in Jab We Matched as Prachi. She was paired opposite Prit Kamani.