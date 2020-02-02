'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Star Shivangi Joshi Looks Stunning In Exquisite Gowns

Shivangi Joshi has become a household name after playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, alongside Mohsin Khan. The actor is enjoying the prime phase of her life as her daily soap is reportedly ranking high on the bar. Shivangi Joshi is also lauded for her sartorial choices. Her Instagram handle is all about her glamorous evening gown collection and shoots. Here are the best gown looks from her collection.

Shivangi Joshi's best gown looks

Red Floral Gown

Shivangi was seen sporting a beautiful red floral work gown for an award function. The ensemble had a unique neckline with full-sleeves. The gown was fitted at the torso and had a puffy skirt at the bottom. Naira aka Shivangi completed her look with minimal makeup and messy updo.

Also Read | Shivangi Joshi's Stylish Outfits That Will Help You Shine On Date Nights

Blue Hues:

Shivangi Joshi was seen sporting a pretty printed off-shoulder gown for an event. The gown is perfect for an evening date and for a Sunday morning brunch too. She completed her look with a simple side-parted open hairdo with minimal makeup.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi's Bridal Collection Will Leave You Love-struck

All-black look:

Here the actor opted for an all-black halter-neck flowy gown. She opted for a soft smokey eye look with nude lips. She completed her look with a messy bun that complimented her look perfectly.

Also Read | Shivangi Joshi: When The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Notched Up Her Saree Game

Other looks that levelled up her fashion game:

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehta Hai: Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi Are Giving Major Style Inspiration

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.