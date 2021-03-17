Shivangi Joshi Showers Love On Rupali Ganguly As They Meet After A Long Time

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi took to Instagram to share a new photo with Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa. In the photo, both the actors can be seen embracing each other with joy. Rupali Ganguly while sharing the photo on her Instagram story, wrote, "I absolutely love love love meeting this bundle of talent". Shivangi Joshi shared Rupali's story and wrote, "I love you". Both the actors are very good friends in real life.

Shivangi Joshi shower love on Rupali Ganguly as they meet

Rupali Ganguly essays the role of the protagonist in Anupamaa. The show because of its women-centric plot has amassed a good fan base whereas Shivangi Joshi plays the role of Sirat in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Previously, she used to play the role of Naira but a certain twist in the show has caused a change in her role. Both the shows are ruling TRP charts and have managed to attract a good amount of viewer base.

Shivangi Joshi's social media presence

Shivangi Joshi is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her life. Recently, she shared a video in which she met the entire team of the show Mann Ki Aawaz Pratigya. In the video, Shivangi Joshi can be seen following the recent trend '#PawriHoriHai' with the entire cast of Mann Ki Aawaz Pratigya. In the caption, she wrote,"Congratulations to the entire team of “Mann ki aawaz pratigya 2” @rajan.shahi.543 @directorskutproduction @pearl_spellbound Monday to friday Raat 8:30 baje STAR BHARAT PAR". Take a look at the post below.

More about Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi made her television debut in 2013 by starring in the show called Zee TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She then played the role of Aayat Haider in Beintehaa and Poonam Thakur in Begusarai. She also played the role of Meera in Yeh Hai Aashiqui which got a good response from the audience. In 2016, she started playing the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Since then she has been essaying that role in the show. She recently made a debut at the Cannes Film Festival by starring in the movie called Our Own Sky.

Image Credits: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.