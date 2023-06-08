Shivangi Joshi Wishes 'sweetest' Balika Vadhu 2 Co-star Randeep Rai On His Birthday

Randeep Rai turned a year older on Thursday (June 8). On the special occasion, his Balika Vadhu 2 co-star Shivangi Joshi wished him. She took to her social media and shared some precious, throwback moments from the sets.

In the first photo, the actress could be seen smiling. On the other hand, Randeep struck a goofy pose. In the other boomerang video, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor was seen wearing a shirt and denim and jumped in the air. Captioning the post, Shivangi wrote, "Happy birthday to someone who is truly out of this world."

She further wrote, "Wishing you a year full of good luck. I hope all your birthday wishes this year come true. You deserve them all !!! Happy birthday to my absolute funniest, craziest, and sweetest friend. May your special day be as crazy cool as you are."

(Shivangi Joshi shares precious glimpses to wish her co-star Randeep Rai | Image: Shivangi Joshi/Instagram)

(Shivangi Joshi shares a funny video of Randeep Rai on his birthday | Image: Shivangi Joshi/Instagram)

Are Randeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi dating?

(Randeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi have denied dating rumours | Image: Shivangi Joshi/Instagram)

Randeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi were a part of Balika Vadhu 2. Ever since the first episode was aired, the reports of them dating started doing the rounds on the internet. However, both actors have denied any speculations around their rumoured relationship. Earlier, Randeep said that he doesn't invest much time or thought into dating rumours as they are bound to persist. He said that he understands that people are curious about their personal lives as they are public figures, but he believes that only a few of the circulated stories hold any truth, while the rest are mere rumours.

Additionally, he said that his sole focus was on his career. Whether it be television, web series, or films, he is determined to take on diverse projects and make a mark in the entertainment industry. Shivangi also dismissed the rumours and said they are just friends.