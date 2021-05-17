Shivangi Joshi's Quiz For Fans: Can You Guess The Show With Description Of Her Character?

Shivangi Joshi kick-started her acting journey in 2013 with her appearance in the show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. She has been a part of a slew of series and has also featured in several music albums. On Shivangi Joshi's birthday, take this quick quiz and see if you are a die-hard fan of the actor.

Shivangi Joshi's quiz

(Note: Read the hints about Shivangi Joshi's shows or maybe a short trivia that's given to you about her character to guess the answers better.)

1. In this show, she played the role of an innocent young girl Nisha, alongside actor Helly Shah. The duo's fun chemistry as friends won many hearts.

Yeh Teri Meri Baatein

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi

Shaadi Mubarak

2. In this show, she essayed a supporting role of Ayat Gulam Haidar, alongside Preetika Rao and Harshad Arora. The show chronicles the story of how two cousins were made to tie the knot, owing to their family conditions. However, later, as they grow up, they face several hurdles in their love life.

Beintehaa

Mayavi Maling

Tera Kya Hoga Alia

Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein... With Alia

3. In this 36 episodic series, Shivani as Vishy won many hearts with her bubbly role as a young college student. The series depicts funny tales of how children land up in unwanted situations during their college days.

Tera Kya Hoga Alia

Love by Chance

Shaadi Mubarak

Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi

4. This was Shivani's first show as a lead character, Poonam. It was a treat for her fans to see her in a new traditional avatar altogether.

Love by Chance

Begusarai

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

5. Having 4 seasons, this romantic drama chronicles the love stories presented by Vikas Gupta. Joshi starred as Meera alongside Ravjeet Singh as Angad in the 14th episode of Season 4.

Yeh Hai Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui Hai

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya

Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

6. Shivangi Joshi played the role of Jyothi in the 11th episode of Season 7 of this TV series. (Interestingly, in 2018, the makers released a spin-off titled Pyaar Pehli Baar, with Kareena Kapoor Khan promoting the show).

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

Pyaar, Rishtey, Mohabbat

Pyaar Ki Paheli

7. Shivani became a household name after playing the role of Naira Singhania in this daily soap alongside Mohsin Khan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Hai Pyaar Ke Rishtey

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Pal Bhar Mein Yeh Chahatein

Shivangi Joshi's quiz Answer Bank

Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi Beintehaa Love by Chance Begusarai Yeh Hai Aashiqui Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

