Last Updated:

Shivangi Joshi's Quiz For Fans: Can You Guess The Show With Description Of Her Character?

On the occasion of her birthday, take up this Shivangi Joshi quiz and see if you can guess the actor's shows by reading some hints about her characters.

Written By
Alifiya Shaiwala
Shivangi Joshi

IMAGE: SHIVANGI JOSHI'S INSTAGRAM


Shivangi Joshi kick-started her acting journey in 2013 with her appearance in the show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. She has been a part of a slew of series and has also featured in several music albums. On Shivangi Joshi's birthday, take this quick quiz and see if you are a die-hard fan of the actor.

Shivangi Joshi's quiz

(Note: Read the hints about Shivangi Joshi's shows or maybe a short trivia that's given to you about her character to guess the answers better.)

1. In this show, she played the role of an innocent young girl Nisha, alongside actor Helly Shah. The duo's fun chemistry as friends won many hearts. 

READ | Shivangi Joshi, Ashnoor Kaur and others enjoy at Neha Mahajan's birthday bash, see pics
  • Yeh Teri Meri Baatein
  • Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 
  • Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi
  • Shaadi Mubarak 

2. In this show, she essayed a supporting role of Ayat Gulam Haidar, alongside Preetika Rao and Harshad Arora. The show chronicles the story of how two cousins were made to tie the knot, owing to their family conditions. However, later, as they grow up, they face several hurdles in their love life. 

READ | 'Kismat Teri' review: Shivangi Joshi's song is an enjoyable piece with minor setbacks
  • Beintehaa
  • Mayavi Maling
  • Tera Kya Hoga Alia
  • Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein... With Alia

3. In this 36 episodic series, Shivani as Vishy won many hearts with her bubbly role as a young college student. The series depicts funny tales of how children land up in unwanted situations during their college days. 

READ | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Shivangi Joshi shares workout video; watch
  • Tera Kya Hoga Alia
  • Love by Chance
  • Shaadi Mubarak 
  • Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi

4. This was Shivani's first show as a lead character, Poonam. It was a treat for her fans to see her in a new traditional avatar altogether. 

READ | 'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly gets nostalgic birthday wish from Shivangi Joshi
  • Love by Chance
  • Begusarai
  • Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 
  • Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

5. Having 4 seasons, this romantic drama chronicles the love stories presented by Vikas Gupta. Joshi starred as Meera alongside Ravjeet Singh as Angad in the 14th episode of Season 4. 

  • Yeh Hai Aashiqui
  • Tu Aashiqui Hai 
  • Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 
  • Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

6. Shivangi Joshi played the role of Jyothi in the 11th episode of Season 7 of this TV series. (Interestingly, in 2018, the makers released a spin-off titled Pyaar Pehli Baar, with Kareena Kapoor Khan promoting the show).

  • Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya
  • Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya
  • Pyaar, Rishtey, Mohabbat
  • Pyaar Ki Paheli

7. Shivani became a household name after playing the role of Naira Singhania in this daily soap alongside Mohsin Khan. 

  • Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
  • Yeh Hai Pyaar Ke Rishtey
  • Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
  • Pal Bhar Mein Yeh Chahatein 

Shivangi Joshi's quiz Answer Bank 

  1. Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi
  2. Beintehaa
  3. Love by Chance
  4. Begusarai
  5. Yeh Hai Aashiqui
  6. Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya
  7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

(IMAGE: SHIVANGI JOSHI'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT