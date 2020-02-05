Union Budget
Shivin Narang's Best Travel Photos That You Must Check Out

Television News

Shivin Narang is popularly known for his role as Ranvijay Sampooran Singh in 'Veera' and Rudra Mrityunjay Roy in 'Beyhadh 2'. Here are his best travel pics

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang is a popular television actor. He is widely known for his role of Ranvijay Sampooran Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera and Rudra Mrityunjay Roy in Beyhadh 2. Narang is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated. The actor’s Instagram is brimming with stupendous travel pictures. Therefore, we have compiled Shivin Narang’s best travel pictures to give you some travel goals. 

 

1. Soaking the refreshing vibes 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on

 

2. Wandering in Bulgaria 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on

 

3. Exploring his spiritual side in Vaishno Devi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on

4. Living the best life in Sofia 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on

 

5. At Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goa 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on

 

6. Fishing time in Goa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on

7. Rejoicing in Switzerland 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on

 

8. Enjoying the scenic views of Thailand

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on

 

9. On the sands of Dubai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on

 

10. Posing in Pattaya 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on

Published:
COMMENT
