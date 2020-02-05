Shivin Narang's Best Travel Photos That You Must Check Out

Shivin Narang is a popular television actor. He is widely known for his role of Ranvijay Sampooran Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera and Rudra Mrityunjay Roy in Beyhadh 2. Narang is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated. The actor’s Instagram is brimming with stupendous travel pictures. Therefore, we have compiled Shivin Narang’s best travel pictures to give you some travel goals.

1. Soaking the refreshing vibes

2. Wandering in Bulgaria

3. Exploring his spiritual side in Vaishno Devi

4. Living the best life in Sofia

5. At Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goa

6. Fishing time in Goa

7. Rejoicing in Switzerland

8. Enjoying the scenic views of Thailand

9. On the sands of Dubai

10. Posing in Pattaya

