Shivin Narang Gives A Hilarious Twist To Asha Bhosale's 'Dhal Gaya Din'; Watch Here

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang loves to share pictures from his vacations, reels, and behind the scene pictures and videos from sets. The actor took to his Instagram handle and gave a hilarious twist to Asha Bhosale's classic song Dhal Gaya Din. He shared a glimpse of his nightly routine with his fans and followers with his reel.

Shivin Narang's night routine

Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera actor Shivin Narang took to his Instagram and shared his hilarious take on veteran singer Asha Bhosale's song Dhal Gaya Din. The actor could be seen sitting on his bed and had a filter on, wherein he was trying to hit a mosquito with a racquet. His caption along with the video read, "My night ritual 🏸 🦟 🌝".

Netizens react to Shivin Narang's video

Shivin Narang has a following of more than 1.6 million people on the social networking site and his reel garnered close to 40k likes. Fans and followers of the actor bombarded the comments section with laughing emoticons and also stated that they do the same thing in the evenings. While one of the fans commented saying, "Hahaha you should try the repellents 💜", another one wrote, "Bhai you are my favourite👌".

Shivin Narang's works

Shivin made his television debut with Channel V India's Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year. He played the role of Yuvraj Singh, a youngster studying in college and the boyfriend of the female lead. Narang gained widespread popularity through his role in the serial Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. He was also seen in Colors TV's romantic drama Internet Wala Love opposite Tunisha Sharma as radio jockey Jai Mittal.

He was then seen in the music video of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi co-starring Divya Khosla Kumar. The song was a blockbuster hit and crossed 350 million views on Youtube. Shivin will soon make his Bollywood debut in the comedy movie Goodbye with a supporting role. The movie will feature Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Shivin is most popularly known for his character Rudra Mrityunjay Roy in the popular television show Behyadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget.

Image - Shivin Narang's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.