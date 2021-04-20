Shivin Narang Gives Sneak Peek Of Ashtami Celebrations At Home To Fans

Indian television actor, Shivin Narang, recently shared a few photos of himself on his Instagram handle for the occasion of Ashtami. Durga Ashtami is one of the most significant days of the Navratri festival, which is currently ongoing. In the photos, Shivin can be seen sitting at home at what seems to be a dining table. An idol of Goddess Durga can be seen with ornaments on it, along with a 'diya'.

The actor can also be seen folding his hands in namaste for the camera in one photo, while simply smiling for the camera in the next. The festival observes a day-long fast and people who are fasting can only eat offerings from the rituals as per custom. This is presumably why a bunch of offerings, known as 'prasad' can also be seen in the photo for devotees and presumably everyone who plans to follow the fast. Shivin shared the photos with the caption, "Jai mata di. Happy Ashtami #blessings #bekind". Take a look at Shivin Narang's Instagram photos below.

Fans react to Shivin Narang's Instagram photos

Shivin Narang's photos and videos often prompt a number of responses from dedicated fans. Many of Shivin's fans took to the comments section to wish the actor a happy Ashtami. Many fans also took to the comments to repeat the 'Jai Mata Di' chant in celebration of the auspicious day while other fans complimented the actor's look. Many other fans also left comments praising the decorations in celebration of the auspicious event while some fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actor. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Shivin Narang's shows and more

Shivin Narang is a popular Indian television actor most prominently known for portraying the characters of Ranvijay Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget. The actor most recently appeared in the music video for the song Dooriyan by Raghav Chaitanya. Shivin is set to appear in the upcoming Bollywood film, Goodbye. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles with Shivin Narang, Pavail Gulati, Sahil Mehta and Neena Gupta in the supporting roles. According to multiple sources, filming for the upcoming movie began at the beginning of April 2021.

Image source - Shivin Narang Instagram

