Shivin Narang Takes 'Don't Rush' Challenge With A Twist; Calls It His 'version'

Shivin Narang of Beyhadh fame became the latest celebrity to join the ranks and take part in the “Don’t Rush” challenge. The challenge was accepted by the actor but he made it his own and added a little twist to it. The challenge usually sees the person change from their casual looks to a glammed-up one but this was not the case with Shivin Narang. He said, “Don’t rush to make don’t rush. My version of ðŸ‘». #shivinnarang #dontrushchallenge”.

Shivin Narang's take on 'Don't Rush' challenge

Shivin Narang’s Instagram post witnesses the actor seated on the ground dressed in a black and red workout suit and a pair of oversized headphones. As he is seated, he can be seen dancing to the music that is playing but not in a way that others who partook in the ‘Don’t Rush’ challenge did. Shivin Narang remains seated and only allows the tips of his fingers to dance to the beat of the music. The clip does not end with him making a transition into a different outfit but rather with his finger covering the camera.

Fans were happy to see Narang taking part in the challenge and also complimented him on his very different take of it. One fan said that his version was the best while another commented that whereas everyone was standing and putting in a lot of effort in creating the video, Shivin Narang had coolly made his with just his fingers. One fan also complimented him on how handsome he looked in his workout attire while a lot of heart emojis and smiley faces could be seen among his seven hundred and one comments.

The ‘Don’t Rush’ challenge had initially begun as a move to empower women and make them realise that they were beautiful in every way, Parlia revealed. Asolo, who had begun the challenge, had said that her intention was to make women see that they did not need makeup to look beautiful and thus accept their natural beauty. She said she wanted women to know that they could show their casual look to the world before they showed their made-up faces as both were beautiful and both versions were who they were. She wanted to break through unrealistic beauty standards that women were held up to.

